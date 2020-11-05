Afternoon highs in the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday

Temperatures in the Taft area are going to plunge and there's a chance of rain coming up over the weekend as a series of weather systems will bring in the coldest weather since last February.

By Saturday, afternoon highs will only be in the 50s, 20 degrees cooler than the start of the week.

Friday's high is expected to be in the mid 60s with increasing clouds.

The weather starts Friday night with gusty winds, a slight chance of rain and a chilly 47-degree overnight low.

Saturday will be cold and possibly showery with a high of only 53, a 40 percent chance of showers and gusty winds.

The overnight low will drop into the 40s and Sunday looks similar to Saturday with a high around 53, more gusty winds and a 50 percent chance of showers.

Sunny and clear weather is expected to return next week but the temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.