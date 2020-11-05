Man accused of robbing victim in wheelchair will be sentenced on Dec. 1

The defendant in a robbery case at Taft College took a plea deal and has pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery.

Nicholas Hampton, 19, is currently free on bail awaiting a Dec. 1 sentencing date.

Hampton was arrested by Taft Police on Nov. 22, the day after an elderly man told officers a suspect grabbed a fanny pack from him as he was riding a motorized wheelchair through the Taft College parking lot.

The victim told officers a vehicle pulled up behind him, a suspect got out and grabbed the fanny pack from the wheelchair.

The man told officers he tried to hold onto it by the suspect took it away by force.

Hampton had also faced charges of causing injury to an elder and driving without a license but those counts were dropped as part of the plea bargain.