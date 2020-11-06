Amongst the uncertainty and turmoil of the gnarliest election since 2000, the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday brought the community some upbeat news.

Sgt. Dan Armigoda, Sgt. Aaron Tucker, Officer John Gillett, citizen Matt Read and citizen Joshua Pierce were awarded the Ridgecrest Police Department Medal of Valor, the highest award given by RPD. CHP Officer Aaron Maurer also received the award but was unable to attend the meeting.

The recipients were honored after saving two people from a burning building on August 30, 2019.

RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin narrated the harrowing event.

Mauer and Gillett responded to a fully-engulfed house on fire. Armigoda and Tucker arrived as did citizens Read and Pierce. Together the group rescued a man trapped in a wheelchair inside, after seeing his socks through the smoke.

"Smoke was incredibly thick. They heard a person screaming from inside," McLaughlin said. Read "breached the door, old school" but they still could not see into the building.

"They got down and they were able to have around 8 to 12 inches of visibility under the smoke and they could see a guy’s socks so they went inside," McLaughlin said. "The man was in a wheelchair and he couldn't get out. He had a buckle-on seat belt on. Matt [Read], being the avid hunter he is, whips out his knife, cuts the seat belt, they tipped the chair over and dragged the victim to safety."

Armigoda also brought a second person to safety, McLauglin said.

Read was in a UPS uniform and Pierce was wearing flip-flops. All the rescuers went in without extra oxygen, according to McLaughlin.

"These guys went in there with this house fully engulfed [in flames] and [the victim is] still alive thanks to these guys," said McLaughlin.

The medals were presented by Ridgecrest City Council members.

Recipients spoke emotionally.

"Ridgecrest is a great place to live. It's just what we do. We watch out for one another," Read said.

Pierce said that he was picking up his daughter Sadie (who joined him at the podium) after school when he became involved in the rescue.

"Due to the grace of God, I happened to be at the right place at the right time," he said. "I was able — with the help of every man up here — to get this guy to safety."

At the request of Mayor Peggy Breeden family members joined the award recipients for a group photo.

"C'mon up families, you deserve it," Breeden said.

Officer Matt Rowland also received a Life-Saving Award from RPD, his fifth such award.

On April 13, 2020 Rowland responded to the desert area off Mahan and applied a tourniquet to a subject who was shot in the leg, McLaughlin said. The tourniquet stopped the bleeding and the person was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital in Palmdale.

The helicopter medic later reported that the tourniquet likely saved the victim’s life.

Officer Elizabeth Franco is also due an RPD Life-Saving Award, but she was not at the meeting so she will receive the award later, McLaughlin said.

Photos by Jessica Weston/Daily Independent