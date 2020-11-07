Eric Bruen still holds the lead for the Ridgecrest Mayoral race according to the most recent update provided by the Kern County Election Office Saturday Nov. 7 at 12:56 p.m.

The Kern County Elections Office plans on providing another update by Tuesday, though it should be noted that there are still 117,016 vote by mail ballots, and an estimated 40,000 provisional ballots/conditional voter registration ballots to be processed.

As of the most recent update, Bruen has 39.70 percent of votes, followed by Lindsey Stephens has 28.59 percent, Thomas Wiknich with 20.05 percent and Christian West with 11.66 percent.

Preliminary results showed the Bruen had 39.57 percent of the vote, followed by Stephens 28.70 percent, Wiknich with 20.11 percent and West with 11.60 percent.

In the race for the two available council seats, Solomon Rajaratnam and Kyle Blades still hold leads with 28.71 percent and 26.28 percent of votes, respectively. On Thursday, Rajaratnam and Blades had 28.60 and 26.32 percent of the votes, respectively.

Steven Morgan and Lori Acton have each received 19.49 percent and 13.01 percent of votes, respectively, while Christian Aguirre received 12.51 percent of votes.

Chuck Griffin, Mallory Boyd and Charles Cordell lead in the race for three open seats on the Indian Wells Valley District Board. Griffin and Boyd have received nearly the same amount of votes at 3853 and 3834 votes (or 24.51 percent and 24.38 percent), respectively.

Cordell has received 21.00 percent of votes, while Ron Kicinski has received 18.82 percent of votes. Andrew Guetzkow has received 11.29 percent of votes.

Michael Scott and Bill Farris still hold their lead in for two Sierra Sands Unified Board Member positions. Scott has received 39.11 percent of the vote as of the newest update, while Farris has received 32.08 percent. Darrell Eddins Sr., the third individual running, has received 28.81 percent of the votes.

The next available update will be online at www.ridgecrestca.com, and in Wednesday’s print edition.