Cerro Coso Community College installed handrails along the stairs in the college’s Lecture Center.

The project, funded by Measure J, is the first of several projects in the Lecture Center Renovation project, according to Cerro Coso.

Future projects include “refinishing of the floors, new carpet, new paint, new drapes and an upgrade to the audiovisual system,” said Natalie Dorrell, the college’s public information officer.

For now, Cerro Coso is hosting in person classes for a select few courses that require more of a hands on learning experience. This is also the plan for the Spring semester due to the pandemic.