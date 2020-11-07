Obama: ‘I could not be prouder’

Former President Barack Obama quickly weighed in on his former No. 2’s White House win.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next president, Joe Biden, and our next first lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next vice president,” Obama said in a statement Saturday.

Obama said Biden’s “got what it takes” to deal with the unprecedented challenges facing the country.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be president and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril,” the former president said. “ I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

To the volunteers and activists who helped Biden’s campaign, Obama had this message:

“Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment.”

— Deidre Shesgreem

Harris video goes viral: 'We did it'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was not with President-elect Joe Biden when they got the news that they were heading to the White House.

But she shared the moment when she told the former vice president of their win to her to 8.5 million followers on Twitter.

“We did it. We did it, Joe. You're gonna be the next president of the United States,” Harris said with a laugh in a phone call to the former vice president. Harris, wearing sunglasses, a sweatshirt and leggings, was outside when making the call.

Biden was called as the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday.

The video on Harris' Twitter account has been retweeted more than 200,000 times and has been liked more than 800,000 times.

— Rebecca Morin

Trump was at Virginia golf club when race was called

When news outlets called the presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday, President Donald Trump was at his golf course in northern Virginia, just a few miles from the White House.

The president left the White House around 10 a.m. EDT with golf-appropriate shoes, a windbreaker and a white Make America Great Again hat. His motorcade drove by groups of the president’s supporters as well as people holding pro-Biden signs, including one that read “Good Riddance.”

He arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:39 a.m. The race was called roughly an hour later.

The Associated Press snapped a photo of the president and his golf group.

Giuliani: 'He's not going to concede'

President Donald Trump's attorney dismissed a question about whether the president will concede the presidential race on Saturday, arguing that there are hundreds of thousands of ballots in question.

"Obviously he’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question," Giuliani said in a press conference in Philadelphia.

Giuliani's remarks came less than an hour after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the race. He offered no evidence to back up the claim that 600,000 ballots are in question.

— John Fritze

Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania sends him to the White House

From Scranton to the White House: Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania pushed him past the 270 electoral vote to become the 46th president of the United States.

For days, mail-in ballots were being counted in key Democratic strongholds of the state like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. And with each ballot counted, the former vice president’s lead over President Donald Trump continued to grow.

Biden was sitting at 264 electoral votes, awaiting results from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes pushed him over the mark.

The day of the general election, Biden stopped at his childhood home in Scranton’s North Washington Avenue, where he signed the living room wall.

“From This House to the White House, with the Grace of God,” the former vice president wrote, along with his signature and the date, 11-3-2020.

— Rebecca Morin

Trump revives baseless claims of election fraud

President Donald Trump refused to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden Saturday morning, contending the contest is “far from over.” Trump issued the statement minutes after Biden was declared the victor in Pennsylvania, cementing the electoral college victory he needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the president said in a three-paragraph statement issued by his campaign.

Trump cited Pennsylvania as one example where the campaign believes it has a legal case, claiming “our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process.”

Trump said he plans to take his fight to the courts.

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” he said.

— Ledyard King

Celebrations across the country following Biden's win

Nationwide, people took to the streets in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections, after he reached the 270 vote minimum to beat President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania was called for Biden by the Associated Press at around 11:30 a.m. EST, and the response immediately after was swift.

Cheers and car horns honking were heard throughout the streets of America's major metropolitan cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia — which was crucial in clinching the Biden win. Some even busted out bubbly beverages outside.

Biden wins Nevada

Democratic nominee Joe Biden won Nevada despite President Donald Trump’s repeated campaign visits there.

Nevada was called after the presidential race was already called for Biden, who will become the 46th president.

Nevada -- one of the nation’s fastest-growing states -- has become increasingly Democratic in recent elections, a trend that in part has relied on an increase in left-leaning Hispanic voters. With just six electoral college votes, the state had received outsized attention from the presidential candidates.

While Trump played defense in most battlegrounds, he went on offense in Nevada and Minnesota in an effort to take those states away from Democrats.

— Bart Jansen, Anjeanette Damon and James DeHaven

Kamala makes history

California Sen. Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman elected vice president, now that Joe Biden won enough states to capture the White House.

Biden beat Donald Trump four years after Hillary Clinton came up short in her bid to be the first female president.

Harris, 56, was the first African American woman and the first Asian American person on a major party's presidential ticket.

HISTORICAL WIN: Harris breaks glass ceiling as first female vice president

Trump issues statement following Biden's win

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

- President Donald J. Trump

Biden defeats Trump in presidential election

Joe Biden, the former vice president and longtime fixture of national politics, is projected to win the state of Pennsylvania, multiple news organizations declared Saturday.

That means Biden will have the required 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement after the projections were announced.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said. "It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."

Biden won a bitterly fought contest for president after vowing to usher in a robust response to the once-in-a-century pandemic and a renewed focus on civility that has been largely absent during four years of chaos and division under President Donald Trump.

Biden’s projected election victory, which was not decided until long after some Democrat and pollsters had predicted, would put the nation on an entirely different course after voters selected one of the most unconventional presidents in history to shake up Washington just four years earlier.

The Democrat, making his third run at the White House this year, campaigned on a promise of expanding access to health care and investing in middle-class jobs while combating the COVID-19 pandemic with a more vigorous response from the federal government. He promised to restore international relations with allies in Europe and Asia whom Trump bickered with, while confronting adversaries he argued Trump coddled in Russia, China and North Korea.

But by far the biggest difference between the two men was stylistic: Biden had run largely on his character and temperament, offering it as a contrast to the bombastic, unconventional approach Trump has taken to the presidency for the past four years. Biden essentially proposed to rebuild a functioning federal government based on his experience as vice president under President Barack Obama and his 36 years in the Senate representing Delaware.

He contrasted his approach with Trump’s lack of a national plan to address the coronavirus pandemic, and the president’s inability to broker a compromise with Democrats in Congress to deliver additional stimulus to millions of Americans who were left jobless by the pandemic.

Throughout the course of the campaign, Trump tried to frame Biden as far left – a “socialist” in his words – despite the former vice president’s long career as a centrist in Washington and the fact he ran to the right of more liberal candidates in the primary, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Biden never embraced a “Medicare for All” system of health care or the so-called Green New Deal for the environment backed by liberals.

– Bart Jansen

New vote totals show Trump gaining on Biden in Arizona

President Donald Trump is gaining on Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Arizona but it might not be enough.

The latest batch of votes released around 11 a.m. EDT showed Trump getting 26,992 and Biden receiving 19,513, which dropped the former vice president’s lead to 20,573 out of nearly 3.3 million cast.

This is the last large release of results expected from Maricopa County, which has 70% of the state's population.

Arizona had about 171,000 votes entering Saturday. with roughly 123,000 votes left to count. that means Trump will have to win about 60% of the remaining votes to catch Biden.

– Ledyard King and The Arizona Republic

Pennsylvania expected to update vote count Saturday morning

Pennsylvania is set to release its latest batch of newly tabulated votes as the presidential count creeps into its fifth day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the Keystone State by 28,877 out of more than 6.6 million votes cast. A little more than 89,000 ballots remain to be counted, according to the State Department website.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told CNN that Pittsburgh still has about 20,000 mail ballots to count – and about 17,000 provisional ballots. He said both of those ballot categories are trending about 80% for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

If the margin holds or expands, that would give Biden the 20 electoral votes he needs to reach 270 and win the presidency.

Pennsylvania is one of five states that have yet to be called.

Biden has secured 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump has won 214 electoral votes. Biden could reach the threshold with a win in one of these states: Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania or North Carolina. Trump would need wins in all of those states.

– Ledyard King, USA TODAY and Scott Fisher, USA TODAY Network Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau

Where the presidential election stands as of Saturday morning

Georgia: Biden’s lead has grown to slightly more than 7,000 votes with provisional ballots still to be counted. Regardless, the state is headed to a mandated run-off under its election rules.

Nevada: The Silver State has counted about 87% of its vote, with results still coming in from Clark County, the state's most populous county that leans Democratic. Biden has been leading in the state by nearly two percentage points, over 22,600 votes. Updates are expected around noon EST Saturday.

North Carolina: Biden trails Trump by more than 70,000 votes, but as many as 150,000 more absentee ballots have yet to be counted. Most analysts expect Trump to win.

Alaska, with three electoral votes, also has yet to be called. And Arizona, which the Trump campaign still believes is in play, is expected to provide an update around 11 EST from Maricopa (Phoenix), its largest county.

Biden in a speech on Friday said he was on the verge of winning.

"We don't have a final declaration, a victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," the Democratic nominee said in a speech Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is pursuing a number of legal challenges as updated vote totals in several states point to a narrowing path to victory.

– Ledyard King