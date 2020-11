The Kern County Fire Department, Ridgecrest Police Department and Liberty Ambulance responded to reports of a fire off of Juba Trail and South Lamb Road at about 5:11 p.m. Friday, just east of the county line.

Kern County Engines 71, 73, 74 and 75 were on scene battling the fire. The extent of injuries and structural damage is unknown at the time of going to print Friday night.