Trump supporters hold weekly parade after election results

The widely reported news that Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race did not stop the now-traditional weekend "Trump Train" from rolling through Ridgecrest Saturday afternoon.

A dozen or more trucks with Trump 2020, "Don't Tread on Me," support for law enforcement and American flags took off from the Tractor Supply parking lot around 2 p.m. and turned left down Bowman Road. After making a loop around town they drove back up China Lake Boulevard.

The procession appeared orderly. The trunks honked their horns and were occasionally greeted with honks from other vehicles.

Prior to departing the parking lot one participant took a minute to answer questions about the meaning of the parade.

Asked whether the procession was meant to show support of President Trump's legal challenges to the legitimacy of the election results or to to signify continued solidarity with Trump's values and ideals, he answered, "All of the above."