Arrest for manufacture of controlled substance

10:03 Reckless Driving 2011070003

Occurred at Sixth St/Finley Dr. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.



10:37 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



11:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:44 Manufacture Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:42 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

6:02 Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:57 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . .Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:17 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Cadet Rd/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:04 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unable to Locate.