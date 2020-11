Assault, evading arrest, theft investigations

8:43 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:57 False Alarms 2011080002

Occurred at The Storage Bin on Fourth St. . 211 ALARM.. Disposition: False Alarm.

9:41 Pedestrian Check 2011080003

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:15 911 Hang-up 2011080004

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:21 Assault - non aggravated 2011080005

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:45 Disturbing the Peace 2011080006

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Follow Up Investigation 2011080007

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. .Disposition: Completed.

1:04 Animal Control

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at McKinley St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:36 Theft under $50

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

6:15 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:35 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Fourth St/San Emidio St.. . Disposition: Completed.

9:21 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Sunset Ln.

9:47 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at The Bank on North St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:32 False Alarms

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:30 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Olive Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.