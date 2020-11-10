May is preferred but October dates requested two in case COVID restrictions are still in place

Lightning in a Bottle is planning to return to Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in 2021.

The lifestyle and music festival has applied for two dates next year to hold the five-day camping, music and arts festival, according to the Kern County Planning Department.

The preferred date for the festival is May 26-31, but the applicant has also asked to reserve the lake for Oct. 15-18 in case COVID-19 restrictions prevent holding the festival in May.

The 2020 LIB festival was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kern County Planning Department will hold a public hearing on the application on Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m., in the Con­ference Room, Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department, 2700 "M" Street, Suite 100, Bakersfield.

This will be the second LIB festival at BVARA. The first festival application in 2020 was controversial, but the event went off without any major problems.