Kern County Public Health Dept. Director Constantine: ‘This is not good news ... it is not unexpected’

Kern County’s red tier standing for COVID-19 shutdowns may be in jeopardy after an influx of positive tests has been reported throughout the county over the past week.

“This is not good news ... it is not unexpected as we have watched this change throughout the world and the nation,” said Matt Constantine, the Kern County Public Health Department Director.

The warning comes less than one month after Kern County moved into the state’s less restrictive red tier after battling to get the pandemic under control. On Tuesday, the county officially received notice that it has not met some of the tier criteria set in place by the state.

If Kern County cannot meet the red tier criteria by Nov. 17 it will regress back into the purple tier, including Ridgecrest.

“It will be devastating to our community economy. I hope we can all abide by the rules regarding masks, etc., but no matter what it will be difficult to do and a huge hit to us that is not deserved,” said Mayor Peggy Breedan.

Constantine warned that the restrictions would look similar to those set earlier in the year, with the main focus on businesses having to shut down, yet again.

Currently, Kern County is meeting two of the three metrics. The case rate for Kern is eight cases per 100,000 people, according to Constantine, with an adjusted 8.9 case rate. In order to meet red tier criteria, Kern has to have an adjusted case rate of under 7.

KCPHD’s most recent update

The health department reported 143 new positive cases and no new deaths on Tuesday morning, while the day before it reported 73 new positive cases.

On the health department’s interactive online map, Ridgecrest is listed as having 163 total cases while Inyokern is listed as having nine cases. Trona has had 14 confirmed cases, according to the San Bernardino County Health Department.

“As our local case rate has recently increased and with the holiday season approaching, Public Health urges our community to take personal responsibility and practice healthy habits that include wearing a mask in public, washing your hands regularly, keeping at least six feet of physical distance when in public, and limiting mixing with people you don’t live with,” a press release from KCPHD stated.

The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed six new positive cases on Monday morning. In total, RRH has reported 166 total positive cases, with 16 tests pending results.

The last comment from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital was in a press release on Oct. 29 where Suver emphasized concerns over the spike.

“We are currently seeing an uptick in the number of positive results from RRH COVID-19 tests, including hospitalization … It is critical that we all do our part to avoid moving back into more restrictive measures, which could happen if we are not careful,” said RRH CEO Jim Suver.

The Kern County Public Health Department will know next Tuesday if they have met the state’s criteria.

City Editor Jessica Weston contributed to this report.