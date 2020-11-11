Our veterans have sacrificed, risked their lives, and served, all in the name of freedom. This freedom should never be taken for granted and now more so than ever as Americans, we must commemorate our defenders of freedom this Veterans Day.

On this Veterans Day, American citizens commemorate the bravery, sacrifice, and leadership of all United States veterans who have served honorably in all branches of our armed services. If it were not for our freedom fighters, past and present, American citizens would not be living in the land of the free with limitless opportunities at our fingertips.

There is great courage within all those who have taken an oath and made it their duty to protect our country from enemies, foreign and domestic. Their commitment to the American Dream has never wavered, just as our support for these heroes must never diminish.

Today we pause to honor all courageous veterans who ensured America’s freedom and liberty. These American heroes represent strength, unity, and everything that is great about this country. Patriots from all of the United States Armed Forces answered the call of duty, risked their lives, and have selflessly fought for the United States of America with undying loyalty and strength. From the fight for our country's independence to the fight against Nazi tyranny and to today's fight against terrorism, I want to thank all veterans for their sacrifices. Often overlooked by too many are the families of our beloved veterans who have also sacrificed for our country-- to them, we are also grateful.

As a veteran, I had the privilege and honor to serve in the United States Army and witness the fall of the Berlin Wall. As the wall shattered, I saw hope restored for many as their freedom was reinstated once again. The freedom secured by our country's veterans that we enjoy today should never be ignored. We are the United States of America, a free country, a constitutional Republic, and we have every single veteran in our nation's history to thank for that. We will never forget our brave veterans and the sacrifices they have made to protect the United States of America and Her citizens.

It is an incredible honor to serve as the first female veteran elected to the California Legislature and to stand up for our veterans who have defended our freedoms and the constitution of the United States of America. As we commemorate this special day, please remember to thank a veteran, acknowledge their sacrifice, and commit to supporting a more perfect Union. God Bless our veterans, their loved ones, and thank you for your service.

– Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).