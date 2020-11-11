Veterans embody the heart and soul of our country—they are Americans who answered the call to serve and defend our nation. Courageous men and women who put on their uniform everyday to meet the needs of securing our country and preserving our peace. Each Veterans Day is an opportunity for our community to reflect and renew our commitment to the brave men and women who serve and to show our appreciation.

President Reagan called our veterans “heroes among us” and these heroes teach us the important lessons of service to others, sacrifice for a noble cause, and the value of patriotism. Every day in the Indian Wells Valley and throughout Kern County, there is constant love for our country through the actions of those who serve.

Here in Kern County, we celebrate veterans every day not just on November 11th. We are grateful for the hard work and sacrifice of those who serve in our military with courage and valor. Now, more than ever, national security is our top priority and the innovations being tested and created in China Lake are necessary to ensure our military can defend our country against any and all threats.

Over the years, I have had many opportunities to talk with and get to know the generations of veterans from our community. I challenge you to think about the impact a veteran has had on your life. I am grateful to celebrate another Veterans Day and the tremendous work that is done in the Indian Wells Valley and Ridgecrest by the men and women at China Lake.

President Reagan in these powerful words said, “Our liberties, our values, all for which America stands is safe today because brave men and women have been ready to face the fire at freedom's front. And we thank God for them.”

Words cannot adequately express our community’s gratitude, but Kern County will always honor and thank our veterans.

Assemblyman Vince Fong represents the 34th Assembly District.