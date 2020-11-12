Suspect had 5 ounces of liquid cannabis, 74 grams to marijuana, police said

Taft Police arrested a man and charged him with manufacturing honey oil, a concentrated liquid form of cannabis.

Officers on patrol stopped a car driven by Lidge Livingston, 24, on Nov. 7 at 1:44 p.m. near Wildcat Way and San Emidio streets.

According to a news release, officers determined Livingston was on probation and subject to search.

The search led to the discovery of several items Livingston was involved in manufacturing concentrated cannabis, police said.

Police said also found five ounces of concentrated cannabis oil and approximately 74.8 ounces of suspected marijuana.

Livingston was arrested and charged with manufacturing or converting a controlled substance and possession of concentrated cannabis.

He was booked into the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility.