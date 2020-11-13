A missing hiker near Lone Pine was rescued last week but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Cassandra Bravo, 34, of Loma Linda died after falling approximately 100 feet while hiking near Lone Pine, despite being rescued, according to a GoFundMe account posted after her death.

Bravo was air-lifted to safety but medical personnel were ultimately unable to save her. Bravo apparently spent two cold days wearing just a tank top and leggings prior to her rescue, according to the account.

A cold front moved in while Bravo was missing, lowering temperatures significantly.

Bravo went missing after dropping off her son at Lone Pine Nov. 5. She was located after investigators found her car parked at Whitney Portal.

A search party eventually found her "down a steep slope of rock" where it appeared she had slipped and fallen. She was still alive at the time of rescue but ultimately did not survive.

Bravo was a single mother of two and a nurse, according to the fundraising page. The page refers to her as “a bad ass” and a fighter as well as having been “an amazing nurse.”

China Lake Mountain Rescue Group was aware of the situation and standing by to assist but were not called, according to a CLMRG operation leader on Thursday. Although based in Kern County, CLMRG is frequently called to assist in Inyo County rescues

CLMRG offered the following tips for hikers in the Eastern Sierra:

• It's always a good idea to hike with a partner.

• Let others know exactly where you are going, with whom and when you can be expected back.

• Prepare for the weather conditions and bring appropriate clothing.

• Know your physical limitations and other members of your party.

• Keep your Team together.

• At the moment you realize you are lost, the most important thing you can do is S.T.O.P. (Sit, Think, Observe and Plan).

• Do not delay in calling for help. Mountain search and rescue teams in the United States are generally volunteer organizations and do not charge for the services they provide.

• The first and most obvious rule of safe backcountry use is to always carry equipment that might become necessary in emergencies.

Bringing the "Ten Essentials" is widely recommended for climbers and hikers. The essentials include the following:

1. Navigation: Topographic map/magnetic compass/GPS

2. Illumination: Flashlight or headlamp

3. Protection: Sunglasses/ Extra clothing (including mittens, hat, jacket and rain gear)

4. Hydration: water

5. Nutrition: Extra food

6. Fire: Matches/Candle/Fire starter

7. Communication: phone/radio

8. Tools: Pocket knife/multi-tool

9. First aid kit

10. Shelter: minimum, space blanket or two large heavy-duty trash bags

For more information on mountain rescue see The Mountain Rescue Association at https://mra.org/ or China Lake Mountain Rescue Group at https://www.clmrg.org/.