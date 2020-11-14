If county is demoted to purple COVID-19 status, what's already reopened can stay opened

Monday marks the first day for the first phase of Sierra Sands Unified School District’s “phased in” reopening plans while Wednesday brings phase two to life.

Both phases will move forward, despite the recent announcement from the Kern County Board of Supervisors stating that Kern will most likely be back into the purple tier beginning Friday.

“If the county ends up reverting to purple, any of the programs in the district that have been open prior to that day of going into purple, can remain open,” SSUSD superintendent Dave Ostash said during a special meeting on Friday.

“There could be some more restrictive protocols that might have to be implemented to keep them open, but we are absolutely eligible to keep them open.”

The plan, as it is now, is for 10 moderate/severe special education classrooms to reopen at three schools — Gateway and Richmond elementary schools and Burroughs High School — on Monday. Then on Wednesday, SSUSD will open supervised hubs for the district's TK, kindergarten and first-grade students at all of its elementary schools.

“We are monitoring the county and state data as it relates to guidance for COVID and will comply with whatever mandates are handed down, should it come to that,” Ostash said in an email to the DI.

Vice president of the board Bill Farris thanked staff and faculty for their hard work that allowed for the phased-in reopening to occur.

Shortly after, he continued, saying, “I just can’t emphasize enough how strongly I believe that there are so many needs that are still going unmet for our students, in so many ways and so many fronts.”

“We need to continue to focus on that.”

The Sierra Sands Unified School District board meets again on Thursday evening.