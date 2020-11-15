Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

“Life is what happens

when you’re busy

making other plans.”

— John Lennon

So last Wednesday (Nov. 11) was Veteran’s Day. I am a Vietnam veteran so I’ll reminisce with you about my military experiences of long ago (1966-1968) and we’ll see how it informs my life today. Other bloggers are in a relentless tight loop around the ongoing 2020 election rehash so I’ll refrain from going there this week and focus on this personal Veteran’s Day narrative. Let me point out up-front that I was not a Gung-Ho combatant like two of my brothers (Tom and Vincent) and my overall military experiences were altogether non-traumatic. I still am exactly who I was. I’m undiminished, Esmé.

When somebody learns that I happen to be a Vietnam veteran, I imagine that they lean-in a bit closer to discern if I’m a little crazy because of it. Well, I’m not. I’m a little crazy perhaps from many other things, but an early protective layer of myopic obliviousness shielded me from the emotionally toxic stuff that may still haunt others. This defensive “brainlessness” protects me still (else, at this point in the presidential election I would be a nervous wreck).

All my fellow Vietnam draftees from the ‘60s who found themselves disembarking from the downtown Los Angeles bus at Fort Ord, California, for Army Basic Training can count that otherworldly experience as a verifiable traumatic moment. Indeed, the angry sadists that the Army trained to be Drill Instructors (DIs) begin yelling at you then and there and don’t stop until 10 weeks later when you have been oddly transformed into a remarkably different person than you were when you got off the bus. You were assigned a “military mind” and, if nothing else, were placed on a reasonable path towards growing up.

I ended up in Saigon mostly to avoid pulling KP twice a week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. And since I was an illustrator/instructor’s aid (MOS-81E20), my time was mostly spent in the suburb of Cholon (the “Chinatown” of Saigon) helping to keep our country-wide Military PX chain staffed, organized, supplied and afloat. I carried a rifle (and for a while a sidearm) and was there for the chaotic Tet Offensive but I don’t think that I was ever shot at nor did I have an opportunity to shoot anybody (for which I am now grateful!). Mostly, I was in a junky Renault taxi hustling down problems from the Saigon Depot to the Bien Hoa Air Base, keeping our troops in cheap cigarettes ($0.14 a pack), lots of warm Lone Star beer, toilet paper and lots of other stuff.

I had access to a military mess hall in one of the downtown hotels but mostly ate out in the private sector snagging tasty soups and bowls of fried rice from fast food joints on the streets. Indeed, The best fried rice I have ever had was in Saigon either in spite of (or because of) the strong hunch that it probably included dog meat. Mostly I remember the noise, the smell, and the heat. Before the Tet Offensive, the Saigon I was lost in most of the time was just a normal very busy and crowded metropolis full of scooters, taxis and bicycles all ignoring any rules of the road or directional constraints whatsoever. It had little beauty and much desperation.

Interesting and strange things that I either saw or became involved in kept me saying to myself, “Wow!” time after time again. But my mercifully short attention span and other demands of my time kept me moving and ignoring things I had no control over. After one year of this, the plane ride home out of Bien Hoa Air Base was epic and filled with truly grand relief. Checking out of the Army and into civilian status at Travis Air Force Base, California, was a slightly out-of-focus dream, as was the bus ride back to Los Angeles where I was met by the young lady who kept writing me letters and who is now my (first) wife of 52 years.

As I remember, nobody treated me with any derision or disrespect (that I noticed) back home while I was in uniform but I had hit the ground running, getting married and starting engineering school all within two months of disembarking. But 3 straight years (4 quarters a year) of engineering school while becoming a father left me a drooling basket case as I was recruited upon graduating to a wonderfully strange place called “China Lake.” You can’t make this stuff up. Hope you had a happy Veteran’s Day, brothers!

That has been this week’s AudioBlog, and this is Skip Gorman (skippergorman@gmail.com) returning you all now back to a quieter and gentler place. . .