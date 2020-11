DUI investigations, trespassing and vandalism

6:38 False Alarms

Occurred on Garratt St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:46 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd, Taft.. Disposition: Completed.

9:59 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:10 Animal Control

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

10:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Only 99 Cents Or Less, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Buchanan St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

11:55 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. Disposition: Civil Problem.

12:42 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Graydon Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:33 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Only 99 Cents Or Less, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:29 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:45 Vehicle Code - all other violations 2011140017

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:44 Trespassing 2011140018

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St.. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:59 Pedestrian Check 2011140019

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:49 Out of Control Juvenile 2011140021

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:53 Vandalism - Less than $1,000 2011140022

Occurred at The Bank on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:37 Civil Matter 2011140023

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:51 Vandalism - Less than $1,000 2011140024

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unfounded.

8:23 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. .Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:55 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at North St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:14 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:29 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unfounded.

12:52 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Unfounded.

1:26 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

1:45 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:30 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:21 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Occurred at Splash Car Wash on North St. Disposition: Unfounded.