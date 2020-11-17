Judge says Tank McMillin didn't kill child but still bears responsibility

A former Taft man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his role in the death of his one-month-old-son in North Dakota.

Tank McMillin was also ordered to serve five years for his guilty plea to felony child abuse earlier this year.

Hannah McMillin, the child's mother, has been charged with murder is is awaiting trial,

The McMillins were arrest in April 2019 after the child was taken to a Williston hospital and pronounced dead.

The boy had been found not breathing under a pile of pillows in a hotel room. Authorities said the infant had bruises on numerous parts of his body.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, both the prosecutor and Tank McMillin's attorney agreed that Hannah McMillin was responsible for the child's death.

The Tribune said Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson said McMillin was not responsible for the death of his son but was a contributing factor and needs to take responsibility.

Hannah McMillin has pleaded not gulty to the murder charge.

Tank McMillin will receive credit for one and a half years already served.