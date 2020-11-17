Life-saving drug helps opioid overdose victims

Free training and naxalone (Narcan) will be provided in a drive-though clinic at the West Side Recreation and Park District on Saturday.

People will learn how to use naxalone to save people who have overdosed on opioids.

The event will be held at the community center parking lot, 500 Cascade Place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

There will be a free $10 Starbuck's gift card for the first 20 cars.

No walks ups will be allowed and participants must be in cars.