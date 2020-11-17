Limited number of flu shots will be available

Free walk up COVID-19 testing will be available in Taft on Friday.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, in conjunction with the Kern County Public Health Department and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is offering the free testing from noon to 3 p.m. in the Taft Union High School parking lot at Tenth and San Emidio.

No appointment is necessary and there is no charge for the testing for COVID-19.

In addition, Dignity Health will be offering a limited number of flu shots.

People planning to take advantage of the free testing should wear a mask and practice social distancing.