Kern County, along with 94.1 percent of California’s population, has moved to the state’s most restrictive tier effective Tuesday, meaning restaurants can no longer allow indoor dining and churches can no longer hold indoor services, among other restrictions.

The Kern County Public Health Department discussed the possibility of the county moving back into the purple tier less than one week ago after receiving notice that one criterion had not been met for a week straight.

The 523 combined new cases reported by KCPHD on Monday and Tuesday show that Kern County was projected towards the purple tier regardless. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed 12 new Ridgecrest cases Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials announced that it is taking immediate action, forcing Kern County back into the purple tier starting Tuesday instead of the expected Friday start date.

“We are sounding the alarm. California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes,” Newsom said.

“That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now is the time to do all we can – government at all levels and Californians across the state – to flatten the curve again as we have done before.”

California is now also requiring individuals to wear a mask whenever outside of the home, with limited exceptions, according to a Monday afternoon press release from Newsom’s office.

Restrictions will remain in effect until the State Public Health Officer determines appropriate based on public health conditions and data.

In total, 28 counties are moving back into the purple tier: Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Mendocino, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Trinity, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.

These nine counties are moving back into the red tier: Colusa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Marin, Modoc, Mono, Plumas, San Francisco and San Mateo. Calaveras and Sierra are the sole counties moving into the orange tier.