What does moving back into the purple tier mean for schools?

Lauren Jennings

The majority of California is back into the purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions, including Kern County, and the change took effect Tuesday. This put a damper on plans to open schools in Sierra Sands Unified School District.

“There is so much change, and all we can do is the best we can do, for as many students and staff as is possible,” said SSUSD Superintendent Dave Ostash. “We will build upon each step and learn from every incremental success we earn and achieve.”

The district had previously planned to open its special needs preschools at Gateway and Richmond elementary schools on Monday, with all elementary schools opening “learning hubs” for transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade Wednesday. According to previous guidance from the Kern County Office of Education, schools that had already opened when a move to purple took effect would be allowed to stay open.

Although a move back to purple was widely anticipated for Kern County due to reports of increased positive COVID-19 tests, because previous county tier changes were announced on Tuesdays to take effect the following Fridays, SSUSD schools were expected to beat the deadline and be open when the move to purple took effect.

But Monday’s move by Gov. Gavin Newsom also shifted the effective date to Tuesday rather than Friday, meaning SSUSD’s Wednesday opening was after the county was moved to purple and thus could not go forward. Gateway and Richmond are the exceptions.

“Due to the fact that we opened our school yesterday for special education classes, we are permitted by the governor and the county to remain open. We have a very safe plan for serving your student and look forward to seeing you tomorrow!” reads a ParentSquare message from Gateway principal Margaret Bergens sent Tuesday to parents of Gateway students scheduled to attend.

Ostash said that although the district cannot move forward with its original plans at Faller, Pierce, Las Flores and Inyokern elementary schools, there is a silver lining.

“This will allow us to consolidate staff and very confidently open up fewer hubs than we had planned for. We will gain experience on a smaller scale and apply this experience the moment we move back into the red for the other schools,” he said.

The district plans on focusing its efforts toward opening one cohort at each school as soon as possible, which Ostash said he would like to see start in December.

The SSUSD board has a regular meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. Those interested can watch the meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.