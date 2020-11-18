The Trona Joint Unified School District was able to obtain a waiver for its elementary students to return to campus on Nov. 9.

“I am so proud of the support from parents, teachers, board members and community members in making this possible. Seeing the smiles of the returning students made my day,” TJUSD superintendent Jairo Arellano said about the students’ recent return.

Students returned in groups. Group one physically attends school on Monday and Tuesday, and group two physically attends school on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, as well as off-campus days, students learn remotely.

Class sizes range from eight to 12 students, with desks being spaced six feet apart in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

“It was amazing to see students enter campus, smiling with their eyes, walking with energy as they heard the uplifting music and being around familiar faces,” principal Joseph Wolfe said.

“We truly appreciate all stakeholders, parents, staff, students and community for the hard work, following the protocols, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. We are so proud of everyone.”

The elementary students have already jumped back into things, Wolfe said. For example, Nicole Yeager, Trona Elementary ASB, came up with a spirit day to provide students with the opportunity to show kindness to others.

“Students chose to decorate and present the cafeteria staff with gifts of gratitude. Since COVID-19 hit in March, the cafeteria staff has worked nonstop to serve meals to the students and community. All K-6 classes contributed by writing letters/thank you cards for the cafeteria staff,” Wolfe said.

He also gave another example of what one teacher did to go above and beyond when welcoming his students back.

“Our fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Aaron Rosoff, exemplified the excitement of the return to school by promoting ways where we could all be more positive to one another. The first project his class participated in was ‘Sprinkle Happiness,’ where his students wrote a motivational quote on a poster board and took a picture of themselves. He then made it into a video,” Wolfe said.