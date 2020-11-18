Does God exist?

The safer bet is to assume God does exist and behave accordingly, according to French philosopher Blaise Pascal. Pascal was also a mathematician, physicist and theologian who lived from 1623 to 1662.

His logic was, if you believe in God and you are wrong, no harm done. But, if you are right, it matters a great deal. Conversely, if you assume God does not exist and are right, no big deal. But if you assume no God and are wrong, you are in many religious views doomed.

Pascal concluded from this that the safest course of action from a logical standpoint is to believe in God. This line of reasoning was called "Pascal's wager" and is a famous philosophical argument. It also shows how gambling is not necessarily inconsistent with religious beliefs, but that's another column.

As I write this news has come down that Kern County is once again moving to the purple tier of pandemic restrictions -- the most restrictive. I am once again urging everyone to listen and follow the guidelines for face coverings, gathering and social distancing, no matter how awkward or inconvenient.

To wear a mask or not?

There is a similarity to Pascal's wager here, although there is almost certainly more scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of masks in preventing COVID-19 than supporting the existence of God.

But like believing in God, the safest course is to err on the side of caution and just wear the dang mask. If it's unnecessary, so what? You took an unnecessary precaution. This is not an original argument, but it bears repeating.

If, heaven forbid, you get this thing and spread the virus by not wearing a mask that is really not cool. Worse still, with contract tracing people may find out you put others at risk. I hate invasions of privacy as much as anyone, but those contact tracers are doing their jobs for a reason. They are trying to save lives.

This thing isn't going away any time soon and people are keeping score. If you catch it and spread it to others you may have to answer embarrassing questions down the line.

Here’s another thought: People have sued others successfully for exposing them to diseases in the past. It could happen again. COVID-19 law is by definition new, but a quick google search turns up plenty of lawyers willing to represent those who have contracted the virus due to others’ negligence. And while I am no lawyer I am pretty sure that having taken “reasonable precautions” as defined by the governor of your state may go a long way in preventing a legal judgment against you if you do find yourself midway through a COVID-infection-chain and named in a lawsuit.

I have heard the arguments against masks and social distancing during the pandemic. People who follow safety practices are "sheeple" who can't think for themselves, etc. This doesn't quite make sense. The majority of people who drive a car do not get in a car accident each and every time they drive. The majority of drunks reeling out of bars to get into their cars do not cause a wreck or even get a DUI every time they do so. Frequently, these drinkers make it home safely to drive drunken again.

There is a chance of an accident in either case, so sane people support taking precautions to prevent unnecessary vehicular deaths. I have never heard anyone put down for wearing a seat belt, using a designated driver or calling UBER if they have had one drink too many. We don't call such people "sheeple," we call them "smart."

Why masks should be any different is beyond me. Name-calling over health precautions is one more ugly symptom of the current ugly political climate and I wish it would just stop.

So — unless you have a valid medical reason not to do so — please wear a mask. Follow the guidelines. If your politics make it embarrassing for you to follow the governor's mandate, just tell people you are afraid of being sued.

I've said it before: the life you save may be your own or the person sitting across from you.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

------ The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.