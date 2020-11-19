Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a 10 p.m. curfew that will start Saturday and last for a month in California counties that are in the strictest level of the state's pandemic restrictions, amid a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases.

Non-essential work and gatherings must shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the 41 counties in California's purple tier, which includes 94% of the state's nearly 40 million residents. The order will be in effect until Dec. 21, but could be extended if infection rates and disease trends don’t improve.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Coronavirus cases have doubled in the last 10 days across the state, which hit the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases last week. The state has reported more than 10,000 new daily cases four times since last Thursday. California has never experienced sustained daily case counts this high — even during the mid-summer surge, which previously stood as the most expansive and deadliest time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Doing the same thing you did just a month ago is now more dangerous,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary, because there is a higher rate of COVID-19 spreading throughout the community now as compared to last month.

The state has blamed the rise in cases mainly on people who have grown fatigued coping with the virus and have ignored public health warnings to not socialize with friends and family members. Those warnings have been more forceful in advance of Thanksgiving next week.

“There is no single culprit for increase in cases,” Ghaly said. He added it is a combination of more mixing, more businesses reopening, colder weather leading to more indoor activities, and events that led to more gathering such as watching the Dodgers and Lakers, and celebrating Halloween.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher, who is suing the governor over his earlier emergency orders, said the move will further harm businesses that are already struggling.

“None of these orders matter unless Californians buy in and change their behavior,” Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said in a statement. "The better policy to respond to this spike in cases is to call on all Californians to step up and make responsible choices to follow basic health guidelines to limit the spread without shackling our freedoms and the economy. A curfew undermines the public’s faith that the guidelines are science-driven.”

Already this week, Newsom ordered nearly three-quarters of California counties to operate under the state’s most stringent pandemic restrictions if they weren't already doing so. Indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters, among other businesses, must either remain closed or shut down in those counties.

For counties that move into the purple tier following this order, the curfew will go into effect on their second full day of being in the tier.

"Together, we can flatten the curve again," Newsom said in a tweet Thursday.

What are the rules after curfew?

Newsom's "limited stay at home order" clarifies that people can leave their homes after 10 p.m. "Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence ... as long as they do not engage in any interaction with ... any number of persons from any other household," the order says.

This means the state is highlighting the need to abstain from gathering with other households or cluster at businesses, but is still allowing individuals from the same households to go to the grocery or drug store, get take-out from a restaurant or walk the dog around the neighborhood after curfew.

“Why are we doing this? Really to avoid further restrictions. COVID goes from zero to 60 mph very quickly,” Ghaly said. “But all tools are still on the table. … We will explore further restrictions (if needed).”

Officials argue that activities people typically participate in after 10 p.m., such as late night dinner and drinks at a restaurant, often lead to "reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures," according to a press release.

“We know people out after 10 p.m. are not the ones with the most vulnerable populations,” Ghaly said, but those who engaging in higher risk behaviors.

If those people get sick, COVID-19 can spread to other settings quickly as people move throughout the community, go grocery shopping or to work and visit family. The restrictions are in place to protect those high-risk individuals and essential workers, Ghaly added.

Caroline Beteta, the president and CEO of Visit California that represents the state’s tourism industry, said the limited stay-at-home order will affect restaurants and retail operations hoping to serve customers in person after 10 p.m.

But it shouldn’t affect hotels or lodging industries, “beyond the current burdensome restrictions,” Beteta said in an email to industry stakeholders.

“This is more disappointing news for a tourism industry already working mightily to stay afloat amid a rising sea of pandemic-related orders and restrictions,” Beteta said.

How will this be enforced?

Newsom's actions this week mark another turn in a months long tug-of-war among officials in California over whether to emphasize enforcement or persuasion as infection rates soar and the holidays arrive along with colder weather and the flu season.

When asked if people would be fined if they were driving or walking home from a restaurant at 10 p.m., Ghaly said “Let me be clear, this is enforceable now. In jurisdictions that may choose to use this as a tool, it is important for those jurisdictions to use it when the order comes into effect and use it to the extent that it helps them control activities that lead to transmission.”

On Thursday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims responded to questions on Newsom’s limited curfew. Mims said earlier that day she and other law enforcement agencies from across the state had a call with California Office of Emergency Services regarding the order.

“There were a lot of concerns and questions asked,” she said. “… (Newsom) didn’t have any expectations from local law enforcement.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the order. It’s Mims understanding that strike teams will also not be sent out into communities to help with enforce. Mims added that statewide sheriffs were not asked by the governor to enforce the order and she expected that many law enforcement agencies would not be out on the street during the curfew.

“I haven’t seen any data that shows between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that things happen that cause a big spread of COVID,” she said. “From the very beginning, we have not enforced these orders. We are not going to make criminals out of normally law abiding citizens.”

Limited staffing was one of the many reasons Mims said her department would not enforce. “This is not a law enforcement issue,” she said. “For many years, we’ve fought unfunded mandates from the state.”

In Tulare County, Visalia Police Department said officers will continue to “educate and encourage” residents on voluntarily compliance with state orders, said Sgt. Celeste Sanchez.

“We are asking everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus,” she said.

Both Fresno and Tulare counties are in the purple tier.

To be sure, law enforcement can't enter private residences to search for compliance without a warrant. Ghaly acknowledged the order cannot be enforced when it comes to people gathering with other households in private homes after 10 p.m. But, he pleaded with residents to respect the order regardless in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Instagram it "will not be determining—including entering any home or business—compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates."

The department went on to say it would "not dispatch officers for these purposes—callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health." It noted, however, that if "there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately."

How have COVID-19 cases risen?

While California's 5% positive infection rate remains lower than that of the U.S. as a whole, state officials fear the fast-growing rise in cases will keep accelerating and place more pressure on hospitals as flu season and the holidays approach. Newsom said not to “be misled by our lower rate,” because “our rate of increase is alarming.”

In line with this uptick in cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have also increased 64% over the past two weeks, officials said. Intensive care unit hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased 41% over that same time period.

Based on prior data tracking, Ghaly said 12% of new COVID-19 cases reported each day will end up in the health care system within two to three weeks. That means just Thursday's 11,478 new confirmed cases have the potential to add 1,377 hospitalized COVD-19 patients in the coming month. Weeks of that trend will overwhelm the hospitals, Ghaly said.

LA County already eyeing curfew

One county was already considering its own curfew prior to the state's action. Officials in Los Angeles County sounded that alarm Wednesday, saying that, unless things change, the demand for local hospital and intensive care beds could soon outstrip supply.

Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, and the county's health officer warned that if the surge persists, a stay-at-home order could be in place by next week.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis reported a record-setting 5,031 new coronavirus cases Thursday. He said the county's surging numbers have now exceeded the spike seen in mid-summer, jumping 68% since the end of October, compared to a 43% increase that occurred between mid-June and early July.

"At this point, no one should be still underestimating the spread of this virus, nor should anyone be questioning the actions we still need to slow the spread and lessen its impact on our collective health and our local economy," Davis said.

Under guidelines released Tuesday by the county Department of Public Health, if the county experiences a five-day average of 4,500 new cases a day, or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000, the county will return to the strict Safer At Home orders that were imposed at the onset of the pandemic. Those rules allow only essential workers — or people accessing essential services — to leave their homes. The order will also include a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. countywide curfew, with only essential workers exempted.

Davis said that with Thursday's record number, the county now has a two-day average of about 4,500 cases — the threshold for implementing the stay-at-home restrictions.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said his office would not enforce a 10 p.m. curfew that's starting Friday for restaurants and nonessential retail businesses in the nation’s most populous county

