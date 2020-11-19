Vacant structure on Adeline was 50 percent involved when firefighters arrive
ire destroyed a vacant house in Maricopa Wednesday night.
The fire, in the 400 block of Adeline Street, was reported at 7:15 p.m.
The first arriving firefighters found the single-family structure about 50 percent involved.
Three Kern County Fire Department engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire.
The damage was contained to one house.
No cause was immediately available.
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.