Vacant structure on Adeline was 50 percent involved when firefighters arrive

ire destroyed a vacant house in Maricopa Wednesday night.

The fire, in the 400 block of Adeline Street, was reported at 7:15 p.m.

The first arriving firefighters found the single-family structure about 50 percent involved.

Three Kern County Fire Department engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire.

The damage was contained to one house.

No cause was immediately available.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.