Rural Health Pediatrics, one of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital’s services, announced its new pediatric hospitalist program on Tuesday.

“We are excited to now be able to provide our younger patients with the same continuum of care, as any other patient would receive,” said Pediatric Medical Director Jennifer Prince, DO MABMH.

“Pediatric Hospitalists work with pediatricians and family physicians to provide high-quality care for children in the hospital in a way that is comfortable and reassuring for children and their parents. Having a hospital-based pediatrician on a permanent basis will be of great benefit to the families in our community”

Prince is joined by Joseph Cramer, MD, who became a permanent pediatrics team member after serving as a visiting physician to RRH since 2013, according to the RRH press release.

Some of the benefits that come with having a pediatric hospitalist program include 24/7 365 pediatric care, hospital-based pediatric specialists available to patients and families and the ability to care for children “with a wide variety of illnesses and medical needs.”

For more information, including a full list of benefits that the pediatric hospitalist program provides, visit www.rrh.org.

“RRH Pediatrics continues to remind its patients and the community about the importance of children’s flu shots this flu season, as well as staying on the recommended schedule with all childhood vaccinations,” the press release reads.

For appointments call the pediatrics team at 760-499-3846.