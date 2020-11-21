Since our wonderful City Council, whose job it is to look out for the best interests of the residents of Ridgecrest, saw fit to close the only community pool, Sgt. John Pinney, named after the first casualty of the Vietnam War from Ridgecrest, thus leaving no place for the local children to swim and learn water safety unless you happen to have access to a pool, those who don't have access to a pool and don't have access to the base have no place to learn to swim and basic water safety. Bottom line is that we the citizens of Ridgecrest knew the Council had been looking for a way to close the pool for years; we really are not as stupid as you think we are.

But then, joy of joy for the City Council when a lawsuit was brought against the city over the pool — $70,000 was an easy out for the Council to close the pool’s doors once and for all.

Well, today I spent the day in our pool teaching my grandson, Badger, to swim and basic water safety. I have been teaching him now a month and he's only 22 months. By the time he is 2 he will know water safety and won't drown because his PaPa Bam has taught him not to panic and what to do. I wonder about the kids out there who don't have access to a PaPa to look after them and teach them. What about the kids who can't get on base to be taught water safety and how to swim?

I wonder how is this City Council will explain to a parent why they chose splash pads over a pool and water safety when one of Ridgecrest’s own babies drowns or cracks their head open and dies because the Council said screw what the city wanted, a pool, but they decided a splash park is what the citizens really wanted. I can tell you I would hate to look into some parent’s eyes who just lost a child because there was no place for them to learn to swim, as well as water safety because you, The City Council, believed a splash pad was what the community wanted.

Yeah, go ahead and put down non-skid mats and you go ahead and believe they will work 100% of the time. Remember you thought $70,000 was a lot, wait till some kid cracks his skull because he accidently stepped off your non-skid mat.

You won't have to ever worry about telling me that, because I'm smarter than you and I will teach my grandson and any of his friends who want to be safe in and around water. Unlike the Ridgecrest City Council I care about the safety of our kids. All City Council Cares about is more taxes.

Bammer Blackshaw

Ridgecrest, CA.