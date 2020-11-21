These days it is popular to pronounce one's patriotism. A definition of patriotism is: a person who loves, supports and defends his or her country and it's interests, with devotion.

I consider myself to be a patriot. My patriotism is centered on the Constitution and seeing to it that all the ideals and promises are applied to all citizens. And those ideals, to an extent, are also applied to people who are not citizens, for we all have certain basic rights as human beings.

Nationalism. A nationalist is a person who strongly identifies with their own nation and vigorously supports it's interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations.

President Trump said he was a proud nationalist, and he used it to contrast himself with previous presidents who negotiated trade deals, arms agreements and immigration laws, all of which involve the interests of other nations in addition to our own.

There can be several kinds of nationalism. For instance, Irish all over the world can identify with one another through a national identity.

But nationalism can take on sinister aspects. Nationalism has led to colonialism. Nationalism has led to wars. And then, there is white nationalism with the attitude that only Caucasians should be considered part of the true American nation.

All my life I have heard that the U.S. is the greatest nation on earth! This is a nationalist sentiment. The reality is; while we may have great potential, we don't always live up to it. There are other nations on this earth that treat their populations better than we do.

In pre-WWII Germany, we heard all about how great their country was. About German exceptionalism, and German superiority. It led to horrors unlike anything seen before. Which brings me to fascism.

Fascism is nationalism on steroids. We fought nascism in WWII, to make the world safe for democracy. But we also have, what I call, "creeping fascism" in our own society. Here are 14 points of Fascism. See if you can see any of it here.

There are 14 points of fascism according to Dr. Lawrence Britt:

1) Near fanaticism with nationalism. (Love it or leave it.)

2) Disdain for an individual's human rights. (They're a bunch of animals. They need to be locked up.)

3) Identification of enemies. (Black or brown people. Muslims. People living on govt. assistance)

4) Supremacy of the military.

5) Rampant sexism. (A disdain for sexual equality. Whining about men's rights.)

6) Attempted control of the mass media. (Screams of "Fake News!")

7) Obsession with security. (Build that wall!)

8) Church and state co-mingling. (Seeking that evangelical vote. Accusations that Christianity is under attack.)

9) Protection of corporations.

10) Suppression of labor unions.

11) No respect for the arts, intellectuals or science and doctors. (The onslaught against Dr. Fauci.)

12) Obsession with crime and punishment. (Who recently said "give them all a mandatory ten year sentence"?)

13) Widespread corruption and cronyism. (Take note especially of the "cronyism.")

14) Fraudulent elections. (Or the claim of widespread voter fraud.)

I close with this quote from Carl Schurz: “My country right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.”

Kerry Eikenskold

Inyokern