He was involved in numerous community activities and headed committee that built Oilworker Monument

The City of Taft honored Vic Killingsworth with a certificate of recognition as he turns 100, but he's being remembered for a lot more than his longevity.

Killingsworth played a major role in Taft for decades, helping save the Historic Fort and founding and chairing the committee that developed the Oilworker Monument dedicate at Taft's centennial Oildorado in 2010.

On Nov. 17, the Taft City Council presented Killings worth with the certificate in front of his family in the council chambers.

Killingsworth graduated from Taft Union High School in 1938 and Taft College in 1940.

After serving in the Navy in World War II (he wrote a book about his experiences, "The Gator Navy", He came back to Taft with wife Margaret in 1946 and opened Taft Sporting Goods, business he operated at Sixth and Kern for 37 years.

Killingsworth served the community in many ways, including the West Kern Water District, West Side Health Care District, the West Side Recreation and park District and Taft Planning Commission.

He chaired the "Save the Fort" Committee that spared the Taft Landmark from demolition.

Killingsworth has been recognized before for his community service. In 2001, then-Assemblyman Dean Florez presented him with the California State Assembly Service Award "for his exemplary record of service to the Taft Community."

Killingsworth received a standing ovation from the council and audience before Mayor Dave Noerr presented the certificate.