Cerro Coso Community College is hosting a free showing of Elf in the main parking lot of the Ridgecrest Campus on Dec. 4 at around 7 p.m.

“Fun for the whole family, jump in the car, drive up the hill, and enjoy an evening of rare, retro throwback to the golden age of cinema,” a press release from CCCC reads.

It is expected to be cold, so moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and hand warmers to the event. If it is windy or rainy, the event will likely be canceled. For updates, visit the SGCC Coyotes Instagram page.

The event is following the protocols mandated by local, county and state public health agencies.