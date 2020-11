In observance of Thanksgiving, Waste Management’s residential trash and recycling pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day, starting Thursday.

The delay will continue through the remainder of the week. For Ridgecrest customers who receive service on Thursdays, please place your carts out for service on Friday. For those who receive service Friday, please place your carts out on Saturday.

All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Friday.