Ridgecrest’s 14th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk fundraiser will be held virtually from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12.

“Loyal attendees of the Walk will miss being together at this popular ‘Thanks-living’ event, but fundraising for finding a CURE for cystic fibrosis (CF) must go on,” a press release reads.

“For 13 years, the Frisbee family has sponsored the annual Ridgecrest Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk fundraiser. With the help of many volunteers, service clubs, schools, church and scout groups, businesses and individuals, the Ridgecrest Walks have raised over $506,000.”

Money raised from the event goes towards support research funding. More recently, the FDA approved Trifekta, a genetic treatment that helps with the overall quality of life and health of people with Cystic Fibrosis, including a reduction in hospitalizations.

“Raising money locally is one way my family can do its part in helping the CF Foundation… Raising money helps find new medicines for CF,” Taylor Frisbee said in a 2019 Blockbuster edition.

Although Trifekta may not work for all, the foundation says it remains committed to finding treatments that do work for everyone. According to the press release, the ultimate goal is that “One day CF will stand for Cure Found.”

“Continuing to work together, our Ridgecrest community can help make the CF Foundation’s goal a reality.”

To take part in the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides virtual walk, go to http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/ridgecrest. For those interested in donating go to http://www.ridgecrestgreatstrides.org.