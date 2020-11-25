I am not a fan of curfews. I’ll admit it.

The very word brings back teenage memories of sneaking into my parents’ place after-hours hoping to avoid running into my father on the way. Just like in the movies, he had this one chair with gold fabric he would sit in facing the front door so his scowling face was usually the first thing I saw when I crept back into the house in the middle of the night. Conversely, if I made it past that chair without being discovered I knew I was home free. But he was usually there.

Curfews, it seems to me, by their very nature discriminate against night people. A lot of us are most productive at night and require the occasional late-night walk (with pepper spray) or trip through the Del Taco drive-thru to fuel that creativity.

Which brings me to Governor Newsom’s latest. This time I think the governor has gone too far. I know many people in Ridgecrest think he went too far a long time ago, but this is my column and in my opinion there was justification for his prior pandemic measures. But this one isn’t going to work.

For those living under a rock, Newsom instituted a curfew for most of California for the next month – telling people they should stay at home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at least through December 21, maybe longer.

According to Newsom’s office, one rationale for the restriction is to prevent private parties, where people tend to imbibe alcohol and thus have reduced inhibitions. It seems obviously timed to put the squelch on holiday get-togethers.

It might not be a bad idea – if it worked. The only problem is, it won’t. The people who agree with Newsom’s precautions are already being cautious and probably not scheduling many shindigs this holiday season. And those who don’t agree will hold their parties as usual, with the only new thing being perhaps a group eggnog toast to Newsom’s recall. (I didn’t say I want this, but judging by Facebook comments a lot of people in Ridgecrest do.)

Also, all joking aside, curfews don’t have the most impressive history. Hitler and the Nazis were fond of imposing curfews, first on Jewish people and later on occupied cities such as Paris.

I really, really don’t think this is the sort of historic company our California governor should be keeping, especially given that the precaution is unlikely to do much good.

In my opinion, imposing a curfew is different from requiring people who are medically able to wear masks in public. By definition, the mask directive refers to the public sphere and is therefore relatively easy to enforce in public venues such as stores, as anyone who has been to Walmart recently can attest.

People who are medically able but don’t want to wear masks, can stay out of the store and not shop or they can place an order for pick-up. Simple and effective. In my opinion, the minor imposition on freedom is well worth it for the documented results of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Controlling behavior in private spaces is altogether more complicated. It’s hard to imagine how the restriction on social get-togethers in homes can actually be enforced in any meaningful or far-reaching way. It’s more of a symbolic prohibition, and in my opinion a bad idea. I think the emphasis should be on education and voluntary compliance at home, with data and transmission rates to back the recommendations up.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Let’s make this easy. Everyone who is capable, please follow the recommendations. Please just wear masks and practice social distancing with people outside of immediate family until we have a vaccine. Let’s just do that on our own, and this holiday season we can all toast to something more positive like better luck next year. It’s about time.