Fire started in pickup and spread to structure

A fire that apparently started in a vehicle spread to a converted garage early Friday, heavily damaging the structure and causing an estimated $50,000 damage.

The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. as a pickup fire threatening a building on the 300 block of East San Emidio, Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Tony Blumer said.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread to the garage that was converted into a residence.

One person was living there and four people were in the main house. All escaped safely.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

Blumer said adjacent garages sustained minor damage.

The loss is estimated at $50,000. Three KCFD engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire.