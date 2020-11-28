It was award season at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Nov. 18. The annual Respect for Law Dinner would have been held earlier this year after being founded by John Ward 25 years ago. This year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the council meeting gave a chance for several of the honorees to receive recognition anyway.

Jan Bennett of the Ridgecrest Elks Lodge Respect for Law Dinner committee gave some background on the annual event. The dinner gives recognition to local first responder organizations.

The dinner is currently put on by a group of nine non-profit organizations. These include the Elks, the Ridgecrest Eagles Lodge, the Kiwanis, the Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Optimist Club of Indian Wells Valley, the Rotary Club, the Women's Center High Desert and Alta One Federal Credit Union.

“We were not able to do the dinner because of the pandemic, but we did want to give personal recognition to our five honorees,” Bennett said.

“I am going to miss this event because it's one of the most fun to go to,” Mayor Peggy Breeden said. She added that she enjoys hearing the stories from the law enforcement personnel who attend.

Officer of the Year from the China Lake Police Department was Officer David Blankenship, who was not in attendance and will receive his award at a later date.

Explorer Hope Thoms was named Explorer of the Year. Her award was presented by Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens.

“She is a wonderful young woman. I know her personally from outside,” Stephens said.

RIdgecrest Police Department Officer of the Year Officer Michael Ogas received his award from Breeden.

“Thank you chief and thank you captain,” Ogas said. “Thank you my wife Wilma for standing by my side and helping me along. This is a great honor. I have had a lot of help with everybody in the department. I could stand here for 30 minutes thanking every single one of them.”

Deputy Christopher Saldana was named Kern County Sheriff’s Department Officer of the Year. Saldana was not at the council meeting but received his plaque later, last Friday.

RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin also presented Ogas with an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The mission of MADD is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of violent crimes and prevent underaged drinking, McLaughlin said.

There are around 300,000 incidents a day of adult drunk driving per day for a total of 121 million per year, according to McLaughlin. In addition 10,511 people were killed in 2019 due to drunk driving and there were another 300,000 injuries.

Ogas in the past year made 54 DUI arrests, the highest total except for the CHP.

McLaughlin gave awards for RPD staff of the year.

Ogas was also named RPD Officer of the year for 2019-2020. He was selected by a department-wide vote of his peers according to McLaughlin.

Ogas has been assigned to the traffic “for not a very long time,” McLaughlin said, but has led the department in arrests with 213 and issued 220 citations.

Ogas started with RPD as a community service officer and put himself through the reserve academy at Cerro Coso Community College.

RPD then put him through the remainder of his training.

“He has been excellent ever since he began with us,” McLaughlin said.

Ogas’ first year on patrol he was awarded four lifesaving awards. “He’s our resident paramedic and we all ask him when we are sick too,” McLaughlin added.

McLaughlin gave Thoms an award as RPD Explorer of the year.

“She spent numerous hours dedicating her time. She was always one of the first explorers to the event and last to leave,” McLaughlin said. Thoms is not with RPD as an explorer any more.

McLaughlin also gave Micah Lloyd the award as RPD Reserve Officer of the Year.

“He didn’t put in very much time so I don’t know how he got it,” McLaughlin joked, adding that Looyd put in 2561 hours in 2019.

Over six years Lloyd logged in excess of 15,000 hours of volunteer time prior to being sworn in as a full-time RPD officer the previous week.

The final RPD award went to IT Department Supervisor Matt Freese.

The IT Department also falls under RPD and the police department is the city’s biggest user of IT, according to McLaughlin.

“This one is always the most difficult, picking the supervisor of the year, because all of them do such a great job,” he said.

In the past year, Freese implemented a new phone system for the city and mobile terminals for RPD and other jobs, with the help of Gary Heinsoth.

“Thanks to Matt’s knowledge and leadership those tasks were completed,” McLaughlin said.