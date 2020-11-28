The Ridgecrest City Council is getting together Wednesday, Dec. 2 for what may be the shortest meeting in a long while. The agenda lists two consent calendar agenda items only, one of which is approval of minutes from a previous meeting.

The other consent calendar item is regarding the completion of street construction on West Dolphin Avenue between South China Lake Boulevard and west of College Heights Boulevard. The project was completed Oct. 13, according to a staff report. Council will be asked to approve a retention payment of $28,607 to Bowman Asphalt Company.

The retention amount is within the revised contract amount of $572,140.28 per contract change orders and did item quantity adjustments so no additional funding is necessary, according to the report. It further states that there is a total project savings of +/- 3.12%.

The project is a Community Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Project.

There is no closed session scheduled.

As of Friday, the meeting at 6 p.m. will be open to public attendance.

Attendees are asked to sit the recommended distance of at least six feet apart from each other. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Daily Independent also recommends the wearing of masks by everyone who is medically able to do so in public indoor spaces.

The public can also participate via watching the meeting on live-stream and calling in or sending written correspondence. This sort of virtual participation is encouraged by the city.

Council meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

The public can call in to 760-499-5010. This phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy, callers are asked to continue to dial. There will also be a 20 to 30-second delay between callers, according to the agenda. Caller are asked to call in separately for each agenda item they wish to comment on.

Written comments can be sent in supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item, for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting.

Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov; written correspondence may be sent to Ricca

Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Commenters are asked to specify which agenda item the comment relates to. All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the city council according to the agenda.

City Council agendas, minutes and video web page can be accessed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council

Those with questions are asked to call Ricca Charlon, City Clerk at 760-499-5002.

Note: the headline in the DI print edition mistakenly said the meeting is on Tuesday.