Defendant accused of forcing woman into car at gunpoint

A Lost Hills man has been ordered to stand trial for the kidnap and robbery of a woman in Lost Hills in October.

Ariel Pacheco is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery, threatening with intent to terrorize, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Pacheco was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 13 after the victim reported she was kidnapped by a male suspect armed with a handgun as she entered her vehicle in the 21000 block of Badger Street in Lost Hills about 8 a.m..

The victim said the male suspect forced the victim to drive away from the location for several minutes before stealing cash and fleeing on foot. The victim was uninjured.

After an investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 21000 block of Badger Street.

Pacheco was contacted there and discarded a replica handgun, deputies said.

He was arrested and has been held on $760,000 bail.