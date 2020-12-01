Ten more cases reported Tuesday raise Taft's total to 681. County has more than 42,000 cases and 449 deaths

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Kern County.

The Taft area added 10 new cases Tuesday morning as Kern County Health Department reported 657 new cases and one new death in the county.

Taft now has 681 total cases with 226 of those either recovered or presumed recovered.

Maricopa has 34 total cases and 22 are recovered or presumed recovered.

McKittrick has seven cases, all reported in the past couple of weeks, and none have recovered.

Students there returned to school Monday after classes were cancelled for the week before Thanksgiving after a positive COVID-19 test involving a person in the McKittrick School Community.

Kern County now has a total of 42,614 cases since the pandemic first hit here in March and 449 people have died. As of Monday 89 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down a bit from a peak of 99 on Thanksgiving Day.

The health department said 18,456 people have recovered to date.