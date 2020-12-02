Victim entered intersection at 'high rate of speed,' CHP said.

The California Highway patrol has identified the motorcyclist critically injured in a collision at a South Taft intersection.

Edward Price, 67, was flown to Kern Medical after his motorcycle collided with a car at Buena Vista and Naylor streets about 1:30 Tuesday.

The CHP said Price was southbound on Naylor "at a high rate of speed" when he entered the intersection and collided with a Honda Accord driven by Dylan Leiter, 22, also of Taft.

Price was ejected from his motorcycle after the crash. He was wearing a helmet but it came off in the collision, the CHP said.

Leiter was uninjured and a passenger, Tiffany Fuentes, 23, suffered a minor injury but was not transported.

Drugs or alcohol due not appear to be a factor in this collision.

"This collision is a stark reminder that when approaching an uncontrolled intersection the speed limit is 15 MPH when you can't see 100 feet in both directions of the intersecting roadway," the CHP said