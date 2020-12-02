Ridgecrest and the rest of Kern County is seeing a surge of COVID cases this week.

The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed 49 new cases Monday, while the Kern Public Health Department confirmed 657 new cases and one death on Tuesday.

RRH saw a 17 percent increase in cases after adding 33 new cases to the list of 186 positive tests. Inyokern reported three new cases, while Trona reported four. There are two cases listed on the hospital’s website as being outside of the hospital’s service area.

The KCPHD interactive map shows Ridgecrest has had 242 total cases and Inyokern has had 13.

The Sierra Sands Unified School District has also been directly impacted by the increase in cases, with one employee and three students tested positive recently.

“Based on the fact that most of our students are learning from their homes, we have significantly limited contact and interaction among employees and students. With over 600 employees and almost 5,000 students, we are confident we have been able to avoid unnecessary exposure and risk to COVID based on the temporary precautions taken so far,” said SSUSD superintendent Dave Ostash.

Meanwhile, Kern County Public Health Services reported 499 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.

The case count since the pandemic began stands at 41,827. There have been 448 deaths. Public Health reports 18,389 people have recovered from the illness, and 11,842 people are presumed to have recovered.

The state reports that 165 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 33 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.

The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.