It was announced during Wednesday’s city council meeting that Nerissa Wegener will be stepping in as the Parks and Recreation interim director after Jason Patin officially left the role Tuesday.

“Mr. Patin has spent the last few years teaching me a lot about his position, this department, and the city. In the past 12 months he has allowed me to take the reins on many projects and job responsibilities in preparation for his departure,” Wegener said.

“Of course, with any new position there will be some learning involved and I am looking forward to it.”

Patin served as the parks and recreation interim supervisor and de facto department head for more than seven months in 2014 before officially being selected to serve in the position full time. Prior to taking over as the interim parks and recreation supervisor, he served on the Ridgecrest city council.

One of the projects Patin wanted to work on when he first took over as supervisor in 2014 included a “revamp [to] the whole swimming program for Pinney Pool,” which may finally be coming to fruition due to a grant that the city plans to apply for.

“As one of the primary staff involved in applying for this grant, I and Jennifer Ledbetter will continue to diligently work to complete this grant application. ... We are on track and I do not foresee any issues having this application completed and turned in by the new deadline,” Wegener said.

As for ongoing projects, Wegener said she will see everything “through to the end.” Specifically, the city has the opportunity to apply for a Community Development Block Grant grant which would allow the city to make improvements to the Leroy Jackson softball fields.

Meanwhile, the city is advertising for a permanent replacement for Patin, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the council meeting.