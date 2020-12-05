The Burroughs High School cross country team continued its prep for the upcoming season — despite the uncertainty surrounding it — with a 1.5-mile time trial this week.

“Overall, the boys ran their fastest top 5 performance team time ever and with a team time gap of only 32 seconds from 1 through 5. The average time for the top 5 was more than 15 seconds faster than any other Burroughs team,” said BHS coach Anthony Barnes.

Sophomore Yaseen Sardar ran the third-fastest time in school history at 7:41, breaking the sophomore class record previously held by senior Bryce Hill (7:46).

Sardar was also seven seconds away from the current school record, held by Hill.

Hill ran a 7:36, just a few seconds off of his best performance. Ben Washburn hit a personal best, and a top 15 performance, running an 8:04.

Senior Rudy Richards ran an 8:06, while four more athletes ran personal bests breaking 9 minutes for the first time: Derek Kallberg (8:28), Andrew Mower (8:34), ZJ Hoffmann and Isaac Rogers (8:43.2), according to Barnes.

The girls team also had a solid showing led by Leah Tomlinson (10:06), Lydia Washburn (10:18) and Elliotte Abernathy (10:34).