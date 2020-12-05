A Regional Stay at Home Order will be applied to Kern County at 1 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6, according to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Department on Saturday.

Kern County is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region under Governor Gavin Newsom's latest regional plan for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the health department, the state reported Friday that the San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU capacity has fallen below 15%. This will trigger the governor's Regional Stay at Home order effective Sunday.

The Regional Stay at Home Order will require people to stay at home as much as possible, close operations for certain sectors and require 100 percent masking and physical distancing in all others, according to a news release from the state, according to a release from the state.

This region will remain in the Regional Stay at Home Order status for at least three weeks and will only come off the order when projected ICU capacity reaches 15% or higher.

The release further says that schools currently open can remain open and retailers can operate indoors at no more than 20 percent capacity.

The latest order is similar to the state's initial Stay at Home order from March, with some modifications.

Newsom's latest plan divides the state into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Ridgecrest and Kern County are in the San Joaquin region.

The latest order says people are to stay at home as much as possible and limit the mixing with other households.

People are allowed to access and travel for critical services and take part in outdoor activities "to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health," according to a news release from the state

The new Stay at Home order says all operations in the following sectors must be closed:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales.

Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping Centers: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Allow only for take-out or pick-up.

Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The Order does not modify existing state guidance regarding K-12 schools.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

Critical Infrastructure

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

Non-Essential Travel Lodging

"Except as otherwise required by law, no hotel or lodging entity in California shall accept or honor out of state reservations for non-essential travel, unless the reservation is for at least the minimum time period required for quarantine and the persons identified in the reservation will quarantine in the hotel or lodging entity until after that time period has expired," according to the state website.

Can people go outside?

"Members of the same household are encouraged to maintain physical and mental health by safely going to a park, hike, walk or bike ride when safe to do so and socially distanced. Californians are also encouraged to keep connected with loved ones virtually," according to the website