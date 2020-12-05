Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new “Regional Stay at Home Order” makes it more likely that Ridgecrest will once again fall under a lockdown similar to that in March at some point in the near future.

The new order divides California into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Ridgecrest is part of Kern County, which falls within the San Joaquin Valley region — along with Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

The new stay-at-home order will be triggered in individual regions if the number of available intensive care unit beds drops below 15% of the total number of ICU beds for the region. Regions dropping below the threshold will go into a state-mandated stay-at-home order for at least three weeks. After that the region will be assessed weekly and the order lifted when the region’s projected ICU availability meets or exceeds 15%.

Ridgecrest, as part of Kern County and thus the San Joaquin Valley region, would be subject to the order even if the ICU at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital were completely empty if the rest of the ICUs in the 12-county region are too full. As of Thursday, the San Joaquin Valley region was at 19.70% remaining capacity, according to covid19.ca.gov.

The other four regions had the following ICU availabilities as of Thursday: Northern California, 18.60%; Southern California, 20.60%; Greater Sacramento, 22.20% and Bay Area, 25.30%.

Once a region falls below the 15% ICU availability, it will have 24 hours to implement the stay-at-home order.

If a region falls below the aforementioned percentage, certain sectors will have additional modifications and a 100% masking policy.

Restaurants will be limited to take-out or pick-up only.

Places of worship are allowed to hold outdoor services only.

The order does not modify any existing state guidance for K-12 schools.

Stores and shopping centers will be allowed to remain open at 20% capacity, with special hours set aside for the at-risk populations.

Critical infrastructure, schools, non-urgent medical and dental care and child care and pre-K would be allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible and “with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing” according to covid19.ca.gov/stay-hc.

If a region falls below the 15% ICU availability, it will force the closure of the following operations: indoor and outdoor playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons and barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos and aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms and satellite wagering, limited services, live audience sports, and amusement parks.

“Upon assessment of the recent, unprecedented rise in the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates across California, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is taking immediate actions to prevent the spread of the virus,” the state news release reads.

The CDPH reported that new cases per day has increased by over 112% and the rate of rise of new cases per day “continues to increase dramatically,” according to the CDPH order.

“Current projections show that without additional intervention to slow the spread of COVID19, the number of available adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the State of California will be at capacity in mid-December. This is a sign that the rate of rise in cases, if it continues, is at risk of overwhelming the ability of California hospitals to deliver healthcare to its residents suffering from COVID-19 and from other illnesses requiring hospital care,” the press release reads.

The Kern County Public Health Department (KCPHD) reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday morning.

The KCPHD interactive map shows that Ridgecrest now has 259 total cases and Inyokern has 16 total cases. The San Bernardino Health Department is reporting that Trona has had 17 confirmed cases.