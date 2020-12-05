After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s newest plans to combat COVID on Thursday, many had questions pertaining to the upcoming school year.

Sierra Sands Unified School District superintendent Dave Ostash wrote to parents via Parentsquare on Friday to help address some of the concerns.

“This update comes at a time when pandemic infection rates are on the rise and impacting everyone across the state and nation. ... While [the stay at home order] does not appear to disrupt our phased plans to return students to campus, we should all be cognizant of the fact that Kern County has among the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in California,” Ostash said.

“One of the greatest societal challenges we are facing is the closure of most of the nation’s schools. Schools and learning are essential. Many of us are concerned and frustrated about the limitations of Distance Learning (DL) despite all the hard work and dedication invested by our teachers and support staff.”

Ostash confirmed that the district is continuing to work on phased reopening as well as perfecting the distance learning program that is currently in place, though he noted that distance learning “would simply not be good enough for everyone.”

From Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, SSUSD will be opening three more campuses for cohort classrooms, including Faller Elementary, Monroe Middle School and Murray Middle School.

Then at the start of the new year, the district plans on reopening Burroughs and Mesquite High Schools for at-risk seniors who may be struggling with distance learning.

“The sooner we can open our schools, the sooner we can better serve your student(s) and your family. … I want to acknowledge that you and your family are working through a very difficult time. I know that many of you are frustrated, and some at your wit’s end, with all the disruption to everyday life and especially with certain limitations to the way your child is learning right now,” Ostash said.

“This is a complex and multi-layered challenge but one of the major impacts on you - the parent or guardian - is that the personal connection and human engagement is not at the level it needs to be. The truth is that things are really hard. Out of this difficulty, we will emerge stronger and more informed, but it is OK in the meantime to acknowledge that ‘it ain't easy.’”

Ostash also addressed the recent reports of COVID-19 cases at SSUSD, clarifying that the recent positives were from distance learning students, who were not physically on campus.

“When we learn of any student or employee not feeling well we are assertive about isolating that individual, if applicable, and arranging testing so that we can properly manage the safety of our school sites and offices,” Ostash said.

As for high school sports, Burroughs High School athletic director Michele Lazaro, along with athletic directors from other schools, held an impromptu meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent announcements by the California Interscholastic Federation.

These athletic directors have been meeting for months, reworking the fall and spring schedules. Impromptu meetings have become expected.

Earlier in the week, CIF offices announced a halt for Season 1 sports practices and competition, which may impact the BHS schedules for football, girls volleyball and cross country. Girls tennis, which is normally a Fall sport, was pushed into the Spring season by CIF earlier this year.

The fall season was originally rescheduled for practices to start in mid-December, with the majority of sports beginning competition play in January 2021.

It is worth noting that the CIF-Southern Section has not canceled playoffs for the fall season, though CIF has canceled state and regional competition.

“It’s certainly out of all of our hands, but we are planning ahead and all options are on the table. [We are] not giving up hope,” Lazaro said about the recent announcement.

“We are not giving up on these kids.”







