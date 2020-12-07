Officers seize two ounces of meth and find copper wire, too

Taft Police got their man when they went looking for a felony warrant suspect in Ford City Sunday morning, but they also ended up arresting a woman on drug sales charges and possibly locating stolen copper wire.

Officers went to a home on the 200 block of Pierce Street about 8 a.m. Sunday searching for James Lee Wilson, 49, who was wanted on warrants for vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.

They found Wilson there and arrested him, but they also located about two ounces of meth packaged in various quantities, Sgt. Corey Beilby said.

Nanette Powell, 59, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales, maintaining a home for the purpose of narcotics sales and possession of paraphernalia.

Beilby said officers also found "a large amount" of copper wire with the insulation stripped off it and notified rural crimes detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.