Sedan clipped truck

A Taft woman was arrested on drunk driving charges Sunday evening after her car clipped a parked truck and overturned on Third Street just north of Woodrow.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said Edan Williams, 29, was northbound on Third about 6 p.m. when her sedan hit the fender of a pickup parked in front of a residence and flipped onto its top.

Williams was checked by medical personnel but declined transport to a hospital and was booked into the Taft Jail.